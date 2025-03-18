Left Menu

USA to Host England in Rugby Showdown at Audi Field

USA Rugby has announced it's hosting England for a high-profile series in July, aimed at boosting rugby's profile in the U.S. This coincides with its plans to host Men's and Women's World Cups. Top-tier matches are scheduled, including a double-header in Washington, DC, featuring England and Fiji.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-03-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 22:03 IST
The United States is set to host England in a rugby fixture this July, marking the climax of a series aimed at enhancing the sport's visibility in America. This initiative is aligned with the country's preparations for hosting future Men's and Women's Rugby World Cups.

A total of six matches were announced by USA Rugby. The highlight will be a double-header scheduled for July 19 at Audi Field in Washington, DC. The event will feature the U.S. men's team facing England, while the women go up against Fiji. These matches are part of England's summer tour, which begins with a fixture against France XV at Twickenham.

USA Rugby CEO Bill Goren emphasized the significance of the series. "The U.S. is a rapidly growing rugby market," he stated. "This test series strengthens the competition calendar and fuels rugby's expansion," echoing the broader aspirations of the U.S. rugby community.

