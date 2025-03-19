Left Menu

New Zealand Carries Past Pain to Propel World Cup Dream

New Zealand's soccer team, motivated by past World Cup qualification failures, aims for success against Fiji in the Oceania semi-finals. Coach Darren Bazeley highlights the players' determination to succeed, led by Chris Wood. The team aims to secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup against Fiji's underdog squad.

Updated: 19-03-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 08:25 IST
New Zealand's national soccer team, the All Whites, is drawing on past disappointments as they prepare to face Fiji in a crucial Oceania semi-final for the 2026 World Cup. Having missed the last three tournaments due to heartbreaking intercontinental playoff losses, the players are determined to overcome their recent history.

Head coach Darren Bazeley emphasized the emotional drive within the squad, noting players are acutely aware of the moments missed in previous World Cups. "Those intercontinental games were significant," Bazeley stated. "Our team is aware of the expectations and ready to confront the challenges ahead, particularly with complacency not being an option."

New Zealand, globally ranked 89th, faces a seemingly less formidable opponent in 148th-ranked Fiji, comprised mainly of amateur footballers. Despite being favorites, the All Whites recognize the unpredictability of football, with star player Chris Wood, a standout at Nottingham Forest, expected to lead from the front. Coach Bazeley praised Wood's performance and urged his teammates to support their striker with effective plays.

