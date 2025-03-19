Left Menu

Bumrah's Comeback: A Test for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians face a tough challenge in IPL 2025 with the absence of key bowler Jasprit Bumrah due to a back injury. Currently recuperating in Bengaluru, Bumrah's return is uncertain. Despite this, Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya finds strength in team veterans Rohit, Surya, and Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians are bracing for a tough IPL 2025 season as their star bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, remains on the sidelines due to a back injury. The absence of Bumrah, often hailed as the best bowler globally, presents a significant challenge for the team.

Currently undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, Bumrah's timeline for return is unclear. During a pre-season press meet, head coach Mahela Jayawardene emphasized the team's patience as they await updates on the bowler's recovery progress, which remains a day-to-day affair.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Bumrah's comeback, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya expressed confidence, citing the support from seasoned teammates Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Bumrah himself. Their collective experience is expected to bolster the team's morale as they navigate the initial games without their pace spearhead.

