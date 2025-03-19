Imane Khelif Set to Reclaim Olympic Glory Amidst Gender Debate

Imane Khelif, who captured a gold medal in boxing at the Paris Olympics amid contentious gender eligibility disputes, is resolute in her pursuit to defend her title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Despite aggressive geopolitical stances, including an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump banning transgender women in female sports, Khelif remains undaunted.

In a straightforward response, Khelif stated, "I am not transgender," reaffirming her position during an ITV interview. Her participation at the LA Games gains further momentum as the International Olympic Committee has recommended boxing's inclusion for the event, a move awaiting final approval.

Khelif, who was previously rendered ineligible by the International Boxing Association over gender issues, is supported by the IOC, which extended her clearance to compete in Paris. As the IOC presidential elections approach, the fate of transgender and DSD athletes in sports remains a pivotal issue.

