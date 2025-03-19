AB de Villiers Backs Virat Kohli to Lead RCB's Batting Charge

In a recent appearance on Jio Hotstar, former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player AB de Villiers shared insightful observations on Virat Kohli's current form and his pivotal role in RCB's batting lineup this IPL season. De Villiers applauded Kohli for his composed demeanor witnessed last season, expressing confidence that the star batsman should maintain this approach.

De Villiers further commended Kohli's instincts and endorsed him as the 'captain of the batting department.' He is optimistic that the presence of aggressive batsman Phil Salt will alleviate pressure on Kohli, enabling him to focus on leading the team's scoring efforts. The South African legend underlined Kohli's ability to navigate through batting collapses amid the challenges posed by constant travel and venue changes.

Highlighting Kohli's resilience, De Villiers dismissed the criticism that Kohli has faced over the years, noting that external noise often distracts players. Despite his retirement from international T20 cricket, De Villiers is confident that Kohli still has much to offer in the format, particularly with RCB's robust lineup. RCB is set to face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

