Hardik Pandya Eyes Mumbai Indians' Revival Amid Impact Player Rule Controversy

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians, discusses the extended Impact Player rule, predicting its influence on the selection of all-rounders in cricket. Despite BCCI's decision to continue the rule till 2027, concerns arise about its impact on all-rounder development. Pandya expresses optimism about his team's upcoming season performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 13:54 IST
  Country:
  • India

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya emphasized the importance of being a versatile all-rounder due to the Impact Player rule, which permits team player swaps mid-match. Despite criticism from fellow Indian players, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) extended the rule until 2027. This development potentially stymies all-rounder growth as teams often opt to substitute them with specialized players.

Pandya, returning after challenging seasons with Mumbai Indians, including finishing last among teams, remains positive. He attributes his confidence to recent successes with India, including two ICC trophies. As the 2023 IPL season begins, Pandya focuses on fostering young talent, learning from past experiences, and adapting to evolving game strategies.

The Mumbai Indians retain a solid core group of players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav, despite limited recent success. Head coach Mahela Jayawardene highlights the significance of experience within the team, with new additions bolstering their strategy. As MI prepares to face Chennai Super Kings, the team aims to overcome obstacles and return to winning form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

