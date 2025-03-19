Call for Better Pitches in Women's Football

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers emphasized the necessity of improving playing surfaces in women's football following her team's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League quarter-final. The match, held at Alfredo di Stefano Stadium, suffered from compromised conditions due to rain.

The choice of venue was called into question, notably since the more suitable Santiago Bernabeu was free, thanks to the men's international break. Slegers remarked that although the decision lies with the club and UEFA, and weather is unpredictable, enhancing pitch quality is crucial for the sport's progress.

Former Arsenal forward Ian Wright also condemned the poor state of the pitch, labeling it a "disgrace." He compared it to the League Cup final venue at Pride Park, criticized by Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor as inadequate.

