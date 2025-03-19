Left Menu

Teeing Off a New Era: Adani Steps into Indian Professional Golf

The Adani Group is launching the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025 to promote golf in India. In collaboration with Kapil Dev and the PGTI, the tournament aims to increase accessibility, foster new talent, and offer world-class training. The event, with a Rs 1.5 crore prize, will be held at Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 14:20 IST
The Adani Group is ready to swing into the Indian professional golf scene with the Adani Invitational Golf Championship 2025. Partnered with the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), this initiative aims to elevate golf's status in India and nurture upcoming global champions from the country.

The inaugural event, scheduled for April 1-4, 2025, at Greater Noida's Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort, marks the return of PGTI to this venue after 11 years. A prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore is up for grabs.

Adani Enterprises' Director, Pranav Adani, expressed the company's commitment to driving growth in Indian professional golf, in alliance with Kapil Dev, PGTI's President. The Adani Invitational aims to enhance participation and offer exceptional training opportunities, setting a new precedent for Indian golf.

(With inputs from agencies.)

