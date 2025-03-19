Left Menu

Formula One's Meteoric Rise: A Global Phenomenon

Formula One experienced significant growth, adding nearly 90 million new fans in the past year, particularly in China, the U.S., and other markets. The sport's digital footprint remains strong, with impressive TV and online viewership. Key races and driver changes have driven excitement and expansion worldwide.

Formula One's Meteoric Rise: A Global Phenomenon
Formula One continues its impressive growth trajectory, having gained nearly 90 million new fans in the last year. This surge is particularly notable in China, where fan engagement skyrocketed by 39%, following the sport's return to Shanghai post-COVID, as reported by Nielsen Sports.

China's re-entry into the F1 calendar marked its first race since 2019, drawing increased attention despite the absence of a Chinese driver on the starting grid. However, the country's excitement is mirrored globally, with significant fan growth in the U.S., which saw a 10.5% increase, and Canada at 31.5%.

The trend of expanding viewership is bolstered by digital engagement, with YouTube highlights accumulating an additional 233 million views. Nielsen Sports' Jon Stainer attributes this to Formula One's competitive and truly global appeal, exemplified by historic attendance at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

