MS Dhoni's Potential Swansong and The Pressure of New Captains in IPL 2025

As the 18th edition of the IPL approaches, cricket enthusiasts are abuzz with speculation over MS Dhoni's role and future. Former Indian batter Robin Uthappa suggests that Dhoni's batting at positions No.7 or No.8 could maximize his impact on the game. The legendary cricketer, aged 43, continues to showcase his prowess during net sessions, leaving fans to ponder his potential retirement after this season.

Adding to the excitement, stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma make their return to the T20 format following their victory in the T20 World Cup 2024. Uthappa confidently predicts a stellar season for both, citing Kohli's familiarity with Bangalore's conditions and Sharma's recent positive momentum, which could lead to career-defining performances.

The introduction of first-time captains Axar Patel for Delhi Capitals and Rajat Patidar for Royal Challengers Bengaluru introduces a fresh narrative. Uthappa believes their leadership will be tested by the unique challenges posed by their home venues, notably the smaller stadiums in Delhi and Bangalore, requiring strategic acumen to ensure victories against seasoned teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)