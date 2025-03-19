Left Menu

Shubman Gill: Balancing Batting and Captaincy

Shubman Gill emphasizes the importance of maintaining a distinction between his roles as a batsman and a captain to benefit the team. Learning valuable lessons in leadership, he focuses on performance consistency at home and away games while aiming to adapt strategically to various match conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:16 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, the young captain of the Gujarat Titans, has stressed the importance of separating batting from captaincy duties to better serve his team. Having taken over captaincy from Hardik Pandya, Gill's initial season was challenging, with the team finishing eighth after consecutive finals appearances.

Gill, who scored a formidable 890 runs in the 2023 season, saw a noticeable dip in his first captaincy season, acknowledging the need to focus both on personal performance and leadership skills. Despite the setback, he cherishes the learning experience under the guidance of Cricket Director Vikram Solanki and head coach Ashish Nehra.

As the new season approaches, Gill is committed to strategic adaptability, crucial for performing well on varied pitch conditions. He aims for the team to maintain its strong performance record by not drastically changing tactics but rather adapting smartly to differing match situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

