Shubman Gill: Balancing Batting and Captaincy

Shubman Gill, the young captain of the Gujarat Titans, has stressed the importance of separating batting from captaincy duties to better serve his team. Having taken over captaincy from Hardik Pandya, Gill's initial season was challenging, with the team finishing eighth after consecutive finals appearances.

Gill, who scored a formidable 890 runs in the 2023 season, saw a noticeable dip in his first captaincy season, acknowledging the need to focus both on personal performance and leadership skills. Despite the setback, he cherishes the learning experience under the guidance of Cricket Director Vikram Solanki and head coach Ashish Nehra.

As the new season approaches, Gill is committed to strategic adaptability, crucial for performing well on varied pitch conditions. He aims for the team to maintain its strong performance record by not drastically changing tactics but rather adapting smartly to differing match situations.

