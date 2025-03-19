Shohei Ohtani's Heroics Shine in MLB Tokyo Opener

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani captivated fans in Tokyo by hitting a homer that contributed to the Los Angeles Dodgers sweeping the Chicago Cubs during Major League Baseball's season opener.

Roki Sasaki made a high-profile debut for the Dodgers but faced challenges, including five walks. Despite Sasaki's early exit, the Dodgers emerged victorious with a 6-3 win, showcasing an offense-driven game.

The Tokyo Dome was packed with 42,000 fans eager to witness baseball history, as the event featured the largest representation of Japanese players in MLB's season-openers in Japan. Meanwhile, Sasaki joined the Dodgers as a top prospect, amassing significant interest from MLB teams worldwide.

