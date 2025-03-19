Left Menu

Shohei Ohtani's Heroics Shine in MLB Tokyo Opener

Shohei Ohtani thrilled Tokyo fans with a home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago Cubs in MLB's season opener. Roki Sasaki debuted for the Dodgers amid high expectations. The Dodgers and Cubs will return to the US for further spring training before continuing the regular season.

Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani captivated fans in Tokyo by hitting a homer that contributed to the Los Angeles Dodgers sweeping the Chicago Cubs during Major League Baseball's season opener.

Roki Sasaki made a high-profile debut for the Dodgers but faced challenges, including five walks. Despite Sasaki's early exit, the Dodgers emerged victorious with a 6-3 win, showcasing an offense-driven game.

The Tokyo Dome was packed with 42,000 fans eager to witness baseball history, as the event featured the largest representation of Japanese players in MLB's season-openers in Japan. Meanwhile, Sasaki joined the Dodgers as a top prospect, amassing significant interest from MLB teams worldwide.

