Gujarat Titans Ready for Thrilling IPL 2025 Season: An Inside Look at Preparations and Fan Engagements

Gujarat Titans are set to electrify the IPL 2025 season, led by dynamic skipper Shubman Gill. The team unveiled its ambitions and strategies at a pre-season press conference in Ahmedabad, with insights shared by COO Arvinder Singh, Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, Assistant Coach Parthiv Patel, and Captain Shubman Gill. The Titans kick off their campaign on March 25 against Punjab Kings at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The franchise is keen on achieving on-field success while providing an unmatched experience for its fans.

COO Arvinder Singh emphasized the franchise's commitment to creating a holistic fan experience beyond just cricket. Innovative initiatives, including seamless ticket access, promise to enhance the stadium atmosphere for supporters. Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, expressed enthusiasm about the well-prepared squad and the thrilling season ahead, beginning with their home match in Ahmedabad.

Offline ticket sales are underway, with District by Zomato as the official ticketing partner. Tickets are available online via the GT App and District App, and offline at various locations across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara. Exciting fan engagement activities and in-stadia activations are poised to make IPL 2025 a memorable season for Gujarat Titans fans.

