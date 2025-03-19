Left Menu

New Zealand's Rising Stars Shine in ICC T20I Rankings Shake-up

New Zealand players impress in the ICC T20I rankings following a strong performance against Pakistan. Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rise, while Babar Azam slips. Bowlers Jacob Duffy and Haris Rauf also see changes in their rankings. The ODI standings witness subtle shifts after League 2 matches in Windhoek.

Updated: 19-03-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:10 IST
New Zealand team. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
In a series of commendable performances, New Zealand's cricket players have climbed the charts in the latest ICC T20I rankings. The team dominated the initial matches against Pakistan, clinching victories in the first two of the series. Key players, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen, have ascended in the ranks; Seifert leaps 20 places to 13th after scoring 44 and 45 runs, while Allen secures the 18th position following knocks of 29* and 38.

Conversely, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has experienced a setback, dipping to 8th place. Australia's Travis Head continues to lead the T20I batter ranks, while Suryakumar Yadav of India is fifth, solidifying his place in the top echelon with 739 rating points. Meanwhile, Jacob Duffy shines among bowlers, reaching a personal milestone at 12th place following his six-wicket feat against Pakistan. Haris Rauf of Pakistan rises as well, reaching the 26th spot with two wickets in the second T20 match.

Changes also mark the ODI rankings, influenced by the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in Windhoek. Notably, Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt advances to 33rd after an impressive haul against Namibia, with teammate Paul van Meekeren climbing to 61st. Furthermore, Namibian captain Gerhard Erasmus makes headway, entering the top 10 of the ODI all-rounder classification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

