Left Menu

BFI President Calls for Uninterrupted Access for Boxers at National Championships

BFI President Ajay Singh urged state administrators to ensure boxers' participation in the National Boxing Championships, emphasizing the need to prioritize athletes over internal politics. He called on state units and BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita to support boxers with necessary resources for the event set in Greater Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-03-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:50 IST
BFI President Calls for Uninterrupted Access for Boxers at National Championships
Ajay Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the National Boxing Championships set to take place in Greater Noida from March 21 to 27, Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), has made a fervent appeal to state administrators. He urged that internal politics should not hinder boxers' participation in the event.

Singh highlighted the immense effort athletes put into representing their states nationally and internationally and emphasized that sports administrators must provide them with every possible opportunity to compete. 'Regardless of internal differences,' Singh stated, 'boxers should not be deprived of their chance to participate in crucial events such as the National Championships.'

He specifically addressed BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita and other state unit heads, emphasizing the BFI's commitment to ensuring all boxers have the resources needed, including tickets and accommodation, to compete effectively in the upcoming nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025