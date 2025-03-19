BFI President Calls for Uninterrupted Access for Boxers at National Championships

With the National Boxing Championships set to take place in Greater Noida from March 21 to 27, Ajay Singh, President of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), has made a fervent appeal to state administrators. He urged that internal politics should not hinder boxers' participation in the event.

Singh highlighted the immense effort athletes put into representing their states nationally and internationally and emphasized that sports administrators must provide them with every possible opportunity to compete. 'Regardless of internal differences,' Singh stated, 'boxers should not be deprived of their chance to participate in crucial events such as the National Championships.'

He specifically addressed BFI Secretary General Hemanta Kalita and other state unit heads, emphasizing the BFI's commitment to ensuring all boxers have the resources needed, including tickets and accommodation, to compete effectively in the upcoming nationals.

