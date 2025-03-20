Left Menu

Kyrgios' Comeback: A Triumphant Return at Miami Open

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios secures his first win since October 2022 at the Miami Open by defeating Mackenzie McDonald. Despite a challenging start and recent wrist surgery, Kyrgios prevails in three sets, marking a promising return to the sport. Emma Raducanu also advances in the women's draw.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 04:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 04:25 IST
Kyrgios

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios made an impressive return to competitive play by overcoming Mackenzie McDonald at the Miami Open. This marks Kyrgios' first match victory since October 2022, following an injury-driven hiatus. Kyrgios, who recently retired from a match due to wrist pain, displayed resilience as he clinched the win after an arduous three-set battle.

The match had a tough start for Kyrgios, dropping the first set under the challenging Miami heat. However, he regained his momentum and leveled the match with a strong serve performance, showcasing his determination. Ultimately, a strategic drop shot enabled him to capitalize on a break point, paving the way to victory.

Meanwhile, in the women's draw, former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu advanced with a straight-sets win over Sayaka Ishii. Raducanu showcased her strength, serving six aces, and converting five break points. She now faces American Emma Navarro in the next round, highlighting a competitive lineup at the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

