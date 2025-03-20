Foster Eyes Redemption: Guiding AUNZ XV Against Lions

Ian Foster, a former coach of the All Blacks, is gearing up to address lingering issues from the 2017 series against the British and Irish Lions as he leads the AUNZ Invitational XV in their match on July 12 at Adelaide Oval. Foster aims to resolve the dissatisfaction stemming from the draw during the decisive third test of the previous series.

The third test ended in a 15-15 draw, marked by referee Romain Poite's controversial call, denying the All Blacks a possible win. Despite a subsequent admission of error from Poite, the decision still resonates among All Blacks supporters. Foster, now at Toyota Verblitz, emphasizes his eagerness to engage in this year's series and possibly reach a conclusive outcome.

Foster will work with Joe Schmidt, the Wallabies boss, hoping to assemble a balanced squad featuring experienced former All Blacks and rising Australian talents. Rugby Australia has confirmed an additional First Nations and Lions Pasifika XV match on July 22, preluding a highly anticipated rematch with the Lions, who previously toured South Africa in 2021 without a live audience due to COVID-19 restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)