Nick Kyrgios Returns Victorious at Miami Open

Nick Kyrgios secured his first win in nearly two and a half years at the Miami Open. Overcoming wrist surgery and a lack of competition, he defeated Mackie McDonald. Kyrgios aims to regain form after a long hiatus, with an upcoming match against Karen Khachanov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miamigardens | Updated: 20-03-2025 09:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 09:11 IST
Nick Kyrgios

In a triumphant return to form, Nick Kyrgios emerged victorious at the Miami Open, claiming his first match win in nearly two and a half years. Overcoming significant challenges, Kyrgios defeated Mackie McDonald 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, displaying resilience while donning a thick wrap on his surgically repaired right wrist.

'I'm not going to lie: I was pretty close to crying on court,' Kyrgios admitted, reflecting on his tumultuous journey of wrist surgery and rehabilitation. Despite doubts about returning to competitive tennis, the Australian, known for his runner-up finish to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon in 2022, defied the odds.

Next, Kyrgios faces No. 22 seed Karen Khachanov, aiming to continue his comeback after a downfall in ATP rankings due to extended inactivity. With renewed determination, Kyrgios hopes to reestablish his position in the tennis world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

