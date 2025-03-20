Shubman Gill Emphasizes Powerplay Strategy Ahead of IPL Opener

As Gujarat Titans prepare for their IPL opener against Punjab Kings, captain Shubman Gill has stressed the importance of maximizing the powerplay phase. Last season, their powerplay performance was a key factor in not making it to the playoffs after successive finals and a title win. Gill aims for a formidable opening strategy this year.

Gill underscores the need for adaptability instead of solely pursuing high scores, saying, "The hallmark of a great team is its ability to adapt to conditions." This nuanced strategy reflects Gill's growth in leadership, having captained during the T20I tour of Zimbabwe and serving as vice-captain under Rohit Sharma.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Gill stated, "I've learned a lot from both captaining Gujarat and the guidance of our coaching staff." He distinguished between the roles of batting and captaincy, suggesting that focusing solely as a batter during play enhances performance. Gujarat approaches the new season confident in their record of consistent success.

(With inputs from agencies.)