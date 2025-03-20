Olympic Stars Shine at Nanjing World Indoor Championships
The world indoor championships in Nanjing will feature Olympic stars like Armand Duplantis and Jakob Ingebrigtsen, as the first major global athletics meet since the Paris Games. Duplantis aims for another pole vault world record, while Ingebrigtsen pursues a rare double win in the 1,500m and 3,000m events.
Armand Duplantis, the reigning Olympic pole vault champion, is set to bring star power to the world indoor championships in Nanjing, making it the first major global athletics meet since last year's Paris Games.
Postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic, the three-day event will feature over 570 athletes at Nanjing's Sports Training Centre, where Duplantis aims to break another world record after recently achieving a height of 6.27 meters.
Meanwhile, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen seeks to achieve a 1,500m and 3,000m double, a feat last accomplished in 1999, as he emphasizes precision in the compact indoor track setting. The event also highlights Olympic champions like Grant Holloway aiming for consecutive titles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Aims for Historic Gold at Special Olympics World Winter Games
India's Champions Set to Shine: Special Olympics Contingent Ready for Turin 2025
Athletics-NYC Marathon draws record applications of more than 200,000
Athletics-WA designates indoor 4x400m mixed relay as official discipline
Saudi-Backed Investment Eyes World Athletics Commercial Revamp