Olympic Stars Shine at Nanjing World Indoor Championships

Armand Duplantis, the reigning Olympic pole vault champion, is set to bring star power to the world indoor championships in Nanjing, making it the first major global athletics meet since last year's Paris Games.

Postponed multiple times due to the COVID pandemic, the three-day event will feature over 570 athletes at Nanjing's Sports Training Centre, where Duplantis aims to break another world record after recently achieving a height of 6.27 meters.

Meanwhile, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen seeks to achieve a 1,500m and 3,000m double, a feat last accomplished in 1999, as he emphasizes precision in the compact indoor track setting. The event also highlights Olympic champions like Grant Holloway aiming for consecutive titles.

