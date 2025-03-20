Historic IOC Leadership Race: Who Will Steer the Olympic Future?

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is on the verge of electing a new president, its 10th in a 131-year history, following one of the most transparent elections in recent decades. Scheduled to be elected on Thursday, the new leader will be tasked with guiding the Olympics toward the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games and selecting a host for the 2036 edition, possibly venturing into uncharted territory in India or the Middle East.

The voting process, involving approximately 100 IOC members, is set to commence at 4 p.m. local time, with results expected shortly thereafter. Among the top contenders are IOC Vice President Juan Antonio Samaranch and two-time Olympic gold medalists Sebastian Coe and Kirsty Coventry. The candidacy of Morse Eliasch, President of FIS, David Lappartient, President of UCI, and Morinari Watanabe, President of FIG, also adds competitive elements to the election.

Kirsty Coventry, considered a strong candidate, could potentially become the first woman and African to lead the IOC. Outgoing President Thomas Bach, whose tenure ends on Olympic Day, June 23, leaves a financially robust IOC, poised to earn over $8 billion through the 2028 Games. As the competition heats up, the new president will have the responsibility of maintaining the momentum while making impactful decisions for future Olympic aspirations.

