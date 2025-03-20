Madan Lal Advocates for Grassroots Sports and Launch of OTT Platform

In a significant push for grassroots sports development, former Indian cricketer Madan Lal highlighted the critical role of strong platforms in nurturing athletes and cultivating public interest. The esteemed 1983 World Cup-winning all-rounder shared his insights at a recent event hosted by Billion Sports in Delhi, marking the launch of their new OTT platform and Spocobook initiative.

Madan Lal articulated his belief that as sports platforms advance and flourish, they ignite broader participation and engagement. 'I feel every sport should grow, and the more the sport grows, the more people will be interested in taking it up,' he stated, applauding this promising venture. The event also saw the presence of notable figures like Gurusharan Singh, the former General Secretary of the Paralympic Committee of India, and members of the German Football Delegation.

Honoring the German Football Delegation for their extensive contribution to international football development, the event underscored their pivotal role in promoting the sport and fostering global partnerships. Madan Lal, who has a distinguished cricketing career with substantial contributions in both Test matches and One Day Internationals, remains a prominent advocate for sports innovation and collaboration. (ANI)

