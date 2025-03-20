Left Menu

BCCI Awards $6.72 Million Bonus for Champions Trophy Win

The BCCI rewarded the Indian cricket team with a $6.72 million bonus for winning the Champions Trophy, a significant increase from the winner's purse. The victory, marking their second consecutive global title, highlights India's dominance in cricket, as recognized by BCCI president Roger Binny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:15 IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) generously rewarded its national team with a $6.72 million cash bonus after their triumphant win at the Champions Trophy earlier this month. This sum is three times the winner's purse for the prestigious 50-overs tournament.

Rohit Sharma's side secured the title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the Dubai final. The victory is India's second consecutive global title, following their Twenty20 World Cup success last year, earning them $2.24 million for the Champions Trophy win.

BCCI President Roger Binny praised the team's dedication and success on the global stage, while board secretary Devajit Saikia emphasized the bonus as a deserved reward for India's continued dominance in limited-overs cricket. Saikia also expressed confidence in the team's future success.

