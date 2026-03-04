India vs. England: Clash of Titans in T20 World Cup Semi-Final

India is set to face England in a high-stakes semi-final clash at the Wankhede Stadium, part of the Twenty20 World Cup. Bowling coach Morne Morkel underlined the importance of playing with clarity and calmness against England's formidable batting lineup.

In preparations, players Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh took to the nets, while leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy fine-tuned his skills. Morkel emphasized the significance of confidence and clarity in their gameplay as the team eyes a title defense.

The match offers a critical test for young Abhishek Sharma, who has struggled with form against England's diverse bowling attack. A victory will propel Thursday's winner to the final against South Africa or New Zealand, who face off in the other semi-final.

(With inputs from agencies.)