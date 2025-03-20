Venkatesh Iyer: The Rise of Kolkata Knight Riders' Shining Star at Eden Gardens
KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer shares insights into his bond with Shah Rukh Khan, pressure of his Rs 23.75 crore IPL contract, and the electrifying experience of playing at Eden Gardens. Iyer reflects on his IPL journey and performances that brought him into the national spotlight.
As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is set to play a pivotal role. Iyer, who shares a special bond with team owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, describes Eden Gardens—KKR's home ground—as a 'temple' for cricket enthusiasts.
Bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 23.75 crores, Iyer admits that the price tag brings pressure, but insists his focus remains consistent once the game is underway. Speaking on 'Backstage with Boria', he expressed happiness about his career milestone, yet acknowledged the responsibility it entails.
Reflecting on his relationship with the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, Iyer says the actor exudes an 'elder brother' vibe, making him feel supported and inspired to perform. With a career highlighted by strong performances in IPL 2021 and contributions to KKR's title-winning 2024 season, Iyer remains a key figure for his team.
