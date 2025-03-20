Left Menu

Venkatesh Iyer: The Rise of Kolkata Knight Riders' Shining Star at Eden Gardens

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer shares insights into his bond with Shah Rukh Khan, pressure of his Rs 23.75 crore IPL contract, and the electrifying experience of playing at Eden Gardens. Iyer reflects on his IPL journey and performances that brought him into the national spotlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:03 IST
Venkatesh Iyer: The Rise of Kolkata Knight Riders' Shining Star at Eden Gardens
Venkatesh Iyer. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for its 2025 season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer is set to play a pivotal role. Iyer, who shares a special bond with team owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, describes Eden Gardens—KKR's home ground—as a 'temple' for cricket enthusiasts.

Bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 23.75 crores, Iyer admits that the price tag brings pressure, but insists his focus remains consistent once the game is underway. Speaking on 'Backstage with Boria', he expressed happiness about his career milestone, yet acknowledged the responsibility it entails.

Reflecting on his relationship with the charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, Iyer says the actor exudes an 'elder brother' vibe, making him feel supported and inspired to perform. With a career highlighted by strong performances in IPL 2021 and contributions to KKR's title-winning 2024 season, Iyer remains a key figure for his team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025