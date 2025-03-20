IPL 2025: A Catalyst for India's White-Ball Success

As anticipation builds for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji has attributed India's recent triumphs in the T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to the league's influential structure.

The IPL's franchise owners, leadership groups, and its robust ecosystem have been pivotal in shaping its global standing, Balaji noted, drawing parallels with other major sports leagues like Formula 1 and the English Premier League. The upcoming season opener features defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Joining the chorus, Hanuma Vihari emphasized the IPL's pivotal role in nurturing talent and transforming player careers, both financially and professionally. As the league enters its 18th season, expectations are high for unmatched entertainment and record-breaking performances.

