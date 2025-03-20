IPL 2025: A Catalyst for India's White-Ball Success
Former cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji credits the IPL's ecosystem for India's recent white-ball victories. He highlights the league's evolution into a global sporting spectacle, alongside Hanuma Vihari's praise for its impact on player development and financial transformation. The 18th IPL season promises record-breaking excitement.
- Country:
- India
As anticipation builds for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji has attributed India's recent triumphs in the T20 World Cup 2024 and ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to the league's influential structure.
The IPL's franchise owners, leadership groups, and its robust ecosystem have been pivotal in shaping its global standing, Balaji noted, drawing parallels with other major sports leagues like Formula 1 and the English Premier League. The upcoming season opener features defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Joining the chorus, Hanuma Vihari emphasized the IPL's pivotal role in nurturing talent and transforming player careers, both financially and professionally. As the league enters its 18th season, expectations are high for unmatched entertainment and record-breaking performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders Add Ottis Gibson as Assistant Coach for IPL 2025
Ottis Gibson Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as Assistant Coach
Thrilling Showdown: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Triumph Over Mumbai Indians
Dwayne Bravo Brings Caribbean Flair to Kolkata Knight Riders
Chetan Sakariya Joins Kolkata Knight Riders as New IPL Season Looms