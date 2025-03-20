Left Menu

Kimi Antonelli: Navigating Challenges and Triumphs in Formula One Debut

Kimi Antonelli, the young Mercedes driver, was surprised by the intensity of Formula One racing after his debut in Australia, where he finished fourth. Despite challenges, including a crash at Monza, he is learning and adapting with the guidance of seasoned race engineer Peter Bonnington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:40 IST
Kimi Antonelli: Navigating Challenges and Triumphs in Formula One Debut

Mercedes' young driver, Kimi Antonelli, expressed surprise at the 'intensity' required in his debut Formula One race in Australia, where his performance against front-runners was highlighted. The 18-year-old Italian finished fourth amid challenging weather conditions, proving his mettle on the Melbourne circuit.

Antonelli, who filled the Mercedes spot after Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari, started the race from 16th place but managed to navigate through competitors despite early nerves and a damaged car. His debut follows a fast-tracked progression through Formula 2, bypassing Formula 3 altogether.

Reflecting on his learning curve, Antonelli discussed his harsh lessons from a 118 mph crash during practice at Monza, which changed his approach to racing. Supported by experienced engineer Peter Bonnington, Antonelli is motivated to excel in upcoming races, with his next challenge set for the Chinese Grand Prix.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025