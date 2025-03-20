Left Menu

George Russell Points to McLaren's Unprecedented Dominance in F1 2024

Mercedes driver George Russell believes McLaren's current pace advantage is greater than any Red Bull has achieved. He claims McLaren could win every race in 2024, although he doubts drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri can match Max Verstappen's consistency. Piastri, however, considers this assessment premature.

Updated: 20-03-2025 17:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.
Mercedes driver George Russell has sparked headlines by asserting that McLaren's pace this year could enable them to win every Formula 1 race. Russell's comments came after Lando Norris clinched pole position at the Australian Grand Prix, leaving the next fastest car trailing by 0.385 seconds.

The gap, he noted, was even more significant than the 0.236 seconds Red Bull managed during their record-breaking 2023 season. Despite admitting McLaren's superiority, Russell suggested that drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri may not sustain this dominance against Max Verstappen's consistent performances.

Meanwhile, Piastri downplayed Russell's claims, arguing that the performance at Melbourne's Albert Park might have been an anomaly. As the season continues with its first sprint weekend at Shanghai International Circuit, the debate on McLaren's supremacy remains vibrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

