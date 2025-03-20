Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for Bowling: Cricket Comeback in England

Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has successfully passed a reassessment of his bowling action, enabling him to resume bowling in English country cricket. His action was previously found illegal, leading to a suspension. This clearance marks his return as an all-rounder on the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-03-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 17:57 IST
Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for Bowling: Cricket Comeback in England
Shakib Al Hasan
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to bowling in English country cricket following a positive reassessment of his bowling action. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the 37-year-old successfully passed tests conducted at Loughborough University earlier this month.

A recent statement from the ECB revealed that the reassessment found Shakib had modified his action to meet the 15-degree threshold stipulated in the ECB Bowling Review Regulations. His action initially drew scrutiny from umpires during a match for Surrey against Somerset in September.

Shakib's bowling ban was imposed after he failed an independent assessment late last year, sideling him from the Champions Trophy as Bangladesh chose not to field him solely as a batsman. With his action now cleared, Shakib is primed for a robust comeback on the English cricket circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025