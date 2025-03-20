Shakib Al Hasan Cleared for Bowling: Cricket Comeback in England

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to bowling in English country cricket following a positive reassessment of his bowling action. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the 37-year-old successfully passed tests conducted at Loughborough University earlier this month.

A recent statement from the ECB revealed that the reassessment found Shakib had modified his action to meet the 15-degree threshold stipulated in the ECB Bowling Review Regulations. His action initially drew scrutiny from umpires during a match for Surrey against Somerset in September.

Shakib's bowling ban was imposed after he failed an independent assessment late last year, sideling him from the Champions Trophy as Bangladesh chose not to field him solely as a batsman. With his action now cleared, Shakib is primed for a robust comeback on the English cricket circuit.

