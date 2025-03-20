Left Menu

IPL Clash: KKR vs LSG Moved Due to Ram Navami Celebrations

The Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants on April 6 will be moved to Guwahati due to security concerns during Ram Navami celebrations in Kolkata. The police expressed inability to assure safety, influencing the decision as communicated by CAB President Snehasish Ganguly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-03-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 20:58 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders' IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants, originally set for April 6, will be relocated from Kolkata to Guwahati due to police unavailability stemming from 'Ram Navami' celebrations. CAB President Snehasish Ganguly announced the decision, citing security concerns.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari mentioned that over 20,000 processions are organized for the festival, creating challenges for public safety and event management. This complexity forced the Cricket Association of Bengal to initiate a venue change.

The match between KKR and LSG, welches was to attract a large crowd, underscores prior disruptions, like in 2024 with the KKR and Rajasthan Royals match, which faced similar security constraints. Official confirmation from the IPL is awaited.

