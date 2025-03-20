Sports Buzz: Major Updates in the World of Athletics
The latest sporting updates include Stefon Diggs visiting the Patriots, Kirsty Coventry elected IOC president, Nitro Tuggle arrested, Eddie Jordan's passing, Luis Garcia's setback, and a record-breaking NBA sale. Also covered are Olympic boxing inclusion, Dean Smith’s contract extension with Charlotte FC, and Angela Stanford's appointment as U.S. Solheim Cup captain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 22:25 IST
Topping sports news, free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs met with the New England Patriots, signaling potential new alliances in the NFL.
Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee's presidency shifted hands with Kirsty Coventry's historical election, making her the first African and female leader of the organization. In another Olympic update, boxing has secured its place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.
In basketball, the reigning NBA champs Boston Celtics have agreed to a record-breaking $6.1 billion sale. On a somber note, the Formula One community mourns the loss of the vibrant former team owner Eddie Jordan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement