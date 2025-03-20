Sports Buzz: Major Updates in the World of Athletics

Topping sports news, free agent wide receiver Stefon Diggs met with the New England Patriots, signaling potential new alliances in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee's presidency shifted hands with Kirsty Coventry's historical election, making her the first African and female leader of the organization. In another Olympic update, boxing has secured its place for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

In basketball, the reigning NBA champs Boston Celtics have agreed to a record-breaking $6.1 billion sale. On a somber note, the Formula One community mourns the loss of the vibrant former team owner Eddie Jordan.

