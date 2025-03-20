Left Menu

Saliva Rule Returns: Game-Changer for IPL 2025 Bowlers?

The BCCI's decision to lift the ban on saliva usage for bowlers in the IPL starting 2025 could potentially impact the game dynamics. Former cricketer Atul Wassan highlights the advantage for bowlers, while debates on the impact player rule continue, promising strategic twists for franchises and fans.

Atul Wassan (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the removal of the saliva ban for bowlers for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), a move hailed by former cricketer Atul Wassan as potentially game-changing, though it remains uncertain which bowlers might capitalize on this change.

This decision emerged from a pivotal meeting at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, where franchise captains voiced strong support for the rule's reversal, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Wassan noted that the saliva's usage would alter the ball's weight, complicating play during slog overs and posing challenges for batters.

Meanwhile, the ongoing debate surrounding the Impact Player rule introduced in IPL 2023 persists. ICC umpire Anil Chaudhary remarked on the evolution from super subs to impact players, emphasizing the strategic intrigue it adds. Yashasvi Jaiswal's coach, Jwala Singh, pointed out the tactical flexibility the rule offers, effectively allowing teams an additional player and variant strategies during matches.

