Day 14 Thrills at Yuva All-Stars Championship: Spartan Surge and Cubs' Comeback Shine

Day 14 of the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025 witnessed exciting action as Sonipat Spartans, Kurukshetra Warriors, Jaipur Pink Cubs, and Yuva Paltan triumphed in their respective matches in Haridwar.

The Spartans claimed a 43-34 victory over Vasco Vipers, establishing an early lead with a significant All Out. Harish Kumar emerged as a key player for Sonipat, contributing 15 points. This victory places the Spartans third in Pool B, while the Vipers remain last in Pool A.

Kurukshetra Warriors narrowly beat Yuva Mumba 44-39, energized by strategic plays including a decisive Super Tackle. Despite the Warriors' win, they stay at the bottom of Pool B as Yuva Mumba retains the lead. Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Cubs secured a four-point win against the Palani Tuskers, maintaining their top spot in Pool A. Yuva Paltan completed a commanding win over Junior Steelers, led by Ajay Gulia's outstanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)