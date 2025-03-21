Highlights from Sports: LA2028, NCAA Wins, and More
The latest in sports includes LA 2028 Olympics organizers addressing visa concerns, Columbia's first NCAA win, and Kirsty Coventry's election as IOC president. Panama upset the US in the Nations League, while the Cincinnati Reds extended Jose Trevino's contract. Djokovic voiced disagreements over a PTPA lawsuit.
In a wave of recent sports developments, the organizers of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics have addressed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) concerns about visa and entry requirements for athletes. This comes amidst several U.S. immigration policy changes under President Trump, raising fears over participant access.
Columbia University claimed its first-ever NCAA Tournament victory by defeating Washington 63-60 in the Women's First Four. This historic win advances Columbia to face West Virginia, adding an exciting chapter to the Women's NCAA Tournament.
Meanwhile, Kirsty Coventry has been elected as the new IOC president, being the first Zimbabwean to hold this position, winning a majority vote at a meeting in Greece. With ambitious plans for the LA 2028 Olympics, Coventry looks to discuss a successful strategy with President Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
