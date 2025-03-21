Andy Diaz Hernandez Soars to Gold in Thrilling Triple Jump

On Friday, Italy's Olympic bronze medallist Andy Diaz Hernandez claimed the gold medal in the triple jump at the world indoor athletics championships with an impressive 17.80-metre leap. This stunning performance established a new Italian record. Diaz Hernandez, originally from Cuba, proved unbeatable from his first jump.

China's Zhu Yaming secured the silver medal with a jump of 17.33 metres, while Brazil's Almir Dos Santos clinched the bronze at 17.22 metres. Meanwhile, Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, the defending champion, finished in fourth place.

Despite fouling in the second round, Diaz Hernandez chose not to jump in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds, instead saving energy for a final round victory lap. Later in the evening, the finals for men's high jump, women's shot put, and the men's 60 metres sprint were set to take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)