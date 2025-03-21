Left Menu

Andy Diaz Hernandez Soars to Gold in Thrilling Triple Jump

Italy’s Olympic bronze medallist Andy Diaz Hernandez set a new Italian record with a 17.80-metre jump to win gold in the world indoor athletics championships. Despite fouling on his second attempt, the Cuban-born champion secured victory, with China and Brazil taking silver and bronze, respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanjing | Updated: 21-03-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 11:23 IST
Andy Diaz Hernandez Soars to Gold in Thrilling Triple Jump
Olympic bronze medallist
  • Country:
  • China

On Friday, Italy's Olympic bronze medallist Andy Diaz Hernandez claimed the gold medal in the triple jump at the world indoor athletics championships with an impressive 17.80-metre leap. This stunning performance established a new Italian record. Diaz Hernandez, originally from Cuba, proved unbeatable from his first jump.

China's Zhu Yaming secured the silver medal with a jump of 17.33 metres, while Brazil's Almir Dos Santos clinched the bronze at 17.22 metres. Meanwhile, Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, the defending champion, finished in fourth place.

Despite fouling in the second round, Diaz Hernandez chose not to jump in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds, instead saving energy for a final round victory lap. Later in the evening, the finals for men's high jump, women's shot put, and the men's 60 metres sprint were set to take place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025