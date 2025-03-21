Harry Kane Eyes Ballon d'Or with Bayern Munich Success

England captain Harry Kane envisions the possibility of claiming the prestigious Ballon d'Or, the award for the world's finest footballer, and feels Bayern Munich's success could be instrumental in achieving this goal. The prolific striker, known as England's all-time leading goalscorer, has netted 32 goals alongside creating 11 assists in 37 appearances for Bayern, a streak bolstering the team's dominance in the Bundesliga and advancing them to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Historically, no English player has secured the Ballon d'Or since Michael Owen in 2001. Yet, Kane's aspirations received a significant boost following his transition from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich in August 2023. "Being at a club of Bayern's stature has further propelled me and upped my confidence and sense of responsibility," stated Kane as he prepared for an upcoming FIFA World Cup European qualifier against Albania.

Kane reflects on the scrutiny players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi endured, noting that prolific goal-scoring seasons can still be underappreciated by the public. He remains undeterred by such perceptions, expressing his enthusiasm for continued performance at high levels, maintaining that winning team trophies and scoring heavily are critical to global recognition.

