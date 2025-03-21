Left Menu

Australia Triumphs in T20 Opener Amid Gardner's Injury Woes

Australia starts the three-match T20I series with a win over New Zealand, thanks to Beth Mooney's stellar performance. However, Ashleigh Gardner's injury raises concerns for the Australian team, threatening her participation in the subsequent games as they prepare for the second T20I at Mount Maunganui.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:05 IST
Ashleigh Gardner (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic start to the three-match T20I series, Australia secured a commanding victory against New Zealand by eight wickets at Eden Park. The triumph was largely attributed to Beth Mooney, who celebrated her 200th international appearance with an unbeaten 75 off 42 deliveries, guiding her team to a flawless chase of 138.

However, the celebration was tempered by an injury to off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner. During the 17th over of New Zealand's innings, Gardner hurt her right index finger while attempting a return catch off a powerful hit by Sophie Devine. This misfortune compelled Gardner to leave the field prematurely, leaving her role to be completed by Georgia Wareham.

With Gardner's fitness under scrutiny, her availability for the rest of the series remains uncertain. Known for her impressive record of 78 wickets and 1411 runs in this format, her absence could be a significant setback for Australia as they head into the second T20I at Mount Maunganui on March 23rd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

