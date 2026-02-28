Medvedev Clinches 23rd ATP Title After Griekspoor's Injury
Daniil Medvedev claimed his 23rd ATP singles title at the Dubai Championships after Tallon Griekspoor withdrew due to a left hamstring injury. This marks Medvedev's second title of the year and his second victory in Dubai, a milestone he described as unprecedented in his career.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Daniil Medvedev secured his 23rd ATP singles title at the Dubai Championships on Saturday, as Tallon Griekspoor was forced to withdraw from the final due to injury.
Griekspoor, who injured his left hamstring during the semifinal against Andrey Rublev, was unable to recover in time for the championship match. At the trophy ceremony, the Dutch player expressed his disappointment, stating, 'I have been better that's for sure.' Medical scans revealed a serious concern, compelling Griekspoor to sit out the final, with a potential extended recovery ahead.
This victory marked Medvedev's second title win of the year, following his triumph in Brisbane, and notably, his second Dubai title. He described the coincidence of winning the same event twice as 'crazy,' highlighting it as a unique achievement in his career, especially as it came through a walkover.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Apology Over Minister's Injury Claims
Sports Digest: From Ice Hockey Drama to Tennis Triumphs
Fulham Faces Setback: Kevin's Injury Blow
Political Drama Unfolds: The Controversy Over Minister Veena George's Alleged Injury
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Deshmukh Escapes Major Injury in Car Accident