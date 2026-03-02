Sports Update: Key Moves and Injury Reports Rock the Field!

The New York Knicks have put an end to the San Antonio Spurs' impressive 11-game winning streak with a decisive 114-89 victory. Key performances came from Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson, contributing significantly to the Knicks' win. Meanwhile, Karl-Anthony Towns recorded a strong double-double.

In the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys' Donovan Ezeiruaku is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery, and is expected to rejoin the team's activities by training camp. Additionally, the Washington Commanders have secured a two-year deal with offensive lineman Nick Allegretti. Veteran deals and player signings are reshaping rosters as the season progresses.

Stephen Curry is slated to miss a further five games as he recovers from a knee injury, sparking concern among Golden State Warriors fans. In skiing news, Lindsey Vonn faces a long rehabilitation after a severe crash at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Her perseverance continues to inspire many.

