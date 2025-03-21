IPL 2025: New Rules, New Captains, Same Excitement

The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns with its 18th season, promising a mix of new rules and leadership changes. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking an exciting start under the shadow of rain predictions.

A prominent change this season is the lifting of the saliva ban, allowing bowlers to shine the ball, a move decided by IPL captains despite the International Cricket Council's permanent ban. Additionally, evening matches may see a fresh ball from the 11th over to combat dew, aiming to maintain high-scoring trends.

Leadership shifts see seven teams under new captains, with a notable debut for Rajat Patidar as RCB captain. Rishabh Pant seeks redemption after a high-profile move to Lucknow Super Giants, while strategic staffing changes see cricket veterans reshuffling team roles, including Rahul Dravid's return to Rajasthan Royals.

