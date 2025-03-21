IPL 2025: New Rules, New Captains, Same Excitement
As the 18th season of the Indian Premier League kicks off, changes in rules and leadership take center stage. The lifting of the saliva ban and new tactical innovations are set to impact gameplay. Amidst anticipation and rain forecasts, teams with new captains and lineups are prepared for intense competition.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) returns with its 18th season, promising a mix of new rules and leadership changes. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru, marking an exciting start under the shadow of rain predictions.
A prominent change this season is the lifting of the saliva ban, allowing bowlers to shine the ball, a move decided by IPL captains despite the International Cricket Council's permanent ban. Additionally, evening matches may see a fresh ball from the 11th over to combat dew, aiming to maintain high-scoring trends.
Leadership shifts see seven teams under new captains, with a notable debut for Rajat Patidar as RCB captain. Rishabh Pant seeks redemption after a high-profile move to Lucknow Super Giants, while strategic staffing changes see cricket veterans reshuffling team roles, including Rahul Dravid's return to Rajasthan Royals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
