Unveiling IPL's Finest: Records, Legends, and Thrilling Highlights

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to captivate cricket enthusiasts with its thrilling games and record-breaking performances. As the 18th season kicks off, fans can look forward to explosive batting displays and fiery bowling spells that have defined this premier T20 event over the years.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have each clinched five titles, making them the most successful teams in IPL history. On the individual front, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli tops the run-scoring charts, while Yuzvendra Chahal leads in wickets.

Iconic moments such as Chris Gayle's 175 off 66 balls and AB de Villiers' 133 off 59 balls remain etched in IPL history. As teams strategize for the new season, fans eagerly anticipate the highs and lows that make IPL a global phenomenon.

(With inputs from agencies.)