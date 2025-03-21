Sunil Chhetri Shines Again: India's Football Icon Returns

Sunil Chhetri's decision to return from retirement has been met with optimism by fans and teammates alike. His stellar form in the Indian Super League this season made the iconic footballer's comeback to the national team a natural progression.

Having recently scored his 95th international goal in a friendly against Maldives, Chhetri stands as the fourth all-time highest international goalscorer, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ali Daei. With consistent performances for Bengaluru FC, Chhetri continues to inspire younger players and bolster India's footballing prospects.

India's chances of qualifying for future World Cups appear promising under new coach Manolo Marquez, especially with FIFA considering an expansion to 64 teams in 2030. The appointment of Marquez, who led Hyderabad FC to an ISL title, ushers in a new era of potential for Indian football.

