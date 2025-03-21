Saliva Returns: IPL 2023 Set for Record-Breaking Scores
The Indian Premier League 2023 season, starting on Saturday, anticipates record-breaking scores with the return of saliva use to shine the ball. Despite bowlers gaining reverse swing, the Impact Player rule favors batters, heightening the possibility of 300-plus scores. Key players, new leadership, and eagerly awaited matches add excitement.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to kick off on Saturday with renewed anticipation for record-breaking scores as the use of saliva on the ball is reinstated.
This move, a reversal of a COVID-19 restriction, will aid bowlers in achieving reverse swing, though the league's Impact Player rule continues to benefit batters who dominate the Twenty20 format. Excitement is in the air with the potential to surpass the elusive 300-run mark on the scoreboards this season.
Last season saw significant achievements, with Hyderabad setting a new benchmark of 287-3. Key matches and new leadership add extra intrigue, with traditional powerhouses Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings expected to face tough competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
