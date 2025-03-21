Left Menu

Rain Threat Looms Over IPL 2025 Opener in Kolkata

The IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru is at risk of rain as an orange alert has been issued. Scheduled for March 22 at Eden Gardens, both teams are eager to commence the season despite potential weather disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 20:21 IST
Team Kolkata Knight Riders (Photo: KKR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated IPL 2025 season opener between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may face weather disruptions as rain threatens to dampen the event. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Kolkata, forecasting light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds until Saturday.

In the lead-up to the match, Kolkata witnessed sporadic rainfall, hampering preparations and resulting in the cancellation of a KKR inter-squad practice game after just one innings. Despite light showers on Wednesday and Thursday, teams managed to complete their practice sessions. Concerns are particularly pronounced for March 22, the day of the opening match, with IMD forecasts predicting maximum rainfall during this period.

KKR and RCB are set to launch the IPL season on March 22 at Eden Gardens. The teams have undergone leadership changes, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over KKR and Rajat Patidar at RCB's helm. Eager to break their losing streak against KKR, RCB aims for a strong start to the season. Fans are hopeful the weather will relent allowing the action to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

