Key Departure: Brandon Fernandes Out of India's AFC Asian Cup Quest

Brandon Fernandes, India's pivotal midfielder, will miss the 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against Bangladesh after suffering an injury. The setback occurred during a friendly against Maldives, forcing Fernandes out of the squad.

Udanta Singh, a winger, will step in to fill the gap left by Fernandes. Confirming the player's exit, the All India Football Federation announced the change on Friday. Head coach Manolo Marquez had previously indicated this development.

India, already missing key players Manvir Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte due to injuries, is bolstered by the return of iconic forward Sunil Chhetri. The national team hopes to top Group C in the qualifiers to secure a spot in the Asian Cup.

