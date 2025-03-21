Anamika Hooda Dominates Opening Day of Elite Women's National Boxing Championship 2025

Reigning Lightfly (48-50kg) champion Anamika Hooda marked a spectacular start to her title defense at the 8th Elite Women's National Boxing Championship 2025, delivering a knockout punch to Sikkim's Prava Gajneer in Round 2. Set in motion by this powerful opener, the event was graced by dignitaries like IOA President PT Usha and BFI President Ajay Singh.

The championship is being held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida from March 20 to 27, 2025. Featuring 188 boxers from 24 associations, the week-long tournament adheres to the World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules. Ajay Singh emphasized the event's importance, as boxing rejoins the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, urging athletes to aim for global accolades.

Among the other remarkable performances, Devika Ghorpade from Maharashtra triumphed over Poonam Bisht, while Haryana's Tamanna also secured a knockout win. The event promises high-octane clashes with appearances from boxing stars like World Champion Nitu Ghanghas, maintaining the momentum set by the opening day's riveting matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)