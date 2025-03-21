Rivalries and Returns: IPL 2025 Kicks Off with a Bang

As the Indian Premier League 2025 prepares to launch on March 22, excitement is building for the opening match between the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Fans and players alike are poised for another thrilling season of cricket.

Ahead of the much-anticipated tournament, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has drawn attention to the enduring rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI), likening it to the historic India-Pakistan contests. With passionate fanbases, both teams have consistently delivered high-stakes matches, making their encounters a highlight of the season.

Singh also shared his thoughts on the bright prospects of young players, particularly Riyan Parag, who steps up as the captain of Rajasthan Royals. As the tournament unfolds, Singh is keen to see how new talent, especially spinners, perform under pressure. In a nod to last year's clash, he referenced CSK's victory over MI, emphasizing the return of fan-favorite MS Dhoni in his signature yellow jersey.

(With inputs from agencies.)