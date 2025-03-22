Sourav Ganguly Highlights Intense Competition as IPL 2025 Kicks Off at Eden Gardens

As the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) gears up for an electrifying start, former Indian cricket icon and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly commented on the league's ferocity. At a recent media briefing, Ganguly remarked that it's too early to determine the title contenders, given the balance among all teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will kick off the season on March 22 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

The two teams have seen notable changes since the last season, with Ajinkya Rahane taking over the reins at KKR and Rajat Patidar stepping up as the captain of RCB. This opening match is not just about the game's outcome but a chance for RCB to break their recent jinx, having lost to KKR in their last four meetings.

Ganguly reflected on his own IPL journey, highlighting his tenure with KKR and Pune Warriors India (PWI) from 2008 to 2012, during which he amassed 1,349 runs, including seven half-centuries in 59 matches. Meanwhile, as the squads gear up, cricket fans are eager to see the strategies unfold. Key players for RCB include Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar, while KKR boasts talents like Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine.

(With inputs from agencies.)