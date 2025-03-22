Left Menu

The Unstoppable George Foreman: From Rumble to Revered

George Foreman, known for his legendary boxing career and later success as a businessman, passed away at 76. Initially famous for losing to Muhammad Ali, Foreman staged a triumphant comeback at 45. Beyond sports, he became a renowned entrepreneur with his bestselling George Foreman Grill.

The Unstoppable George Foreman: From Rumble to Revered
George Foreman, the legendary heavyweight boxer who lost the iconic 'Rumble in the Jungle' to Muhammad Ali but later amazed fans with a remarkable comeback at 45, has died at 76. His family broke the news via social media, reminiscing about his life filled with faith and dedication.

A Texas native, Foreman began as an Olympic gold medalist, quickly rising to dominate the heavyweight division by defeating Joe Frazier in 1973. His reign faced a historic setback when Muhammad Ali defeated him in Zaire, a fight that remains celebrated worldwide. Foreman left the ring shortly afterward for a decade.

Returning with newfound conviction, Foreman shocked the world by knocking out Michael Moorer in 1994 to reclaim his titles. Retiring soon after, he found unprecedented success as a businessman, particularly through the George Foreman Grill, which outsold his sports ventures by over 100 million units.

