Marie-Julie Bonnin's Golden Leap: French Pole Vault Star Shines
French pole vaulter Marie-Julie Bonnin secured gold at the world indoor championships by clearing 4.75m, matching the French national record. Celebrating with fellow medalists, Bonnin expressed disbelief and joy at her unexpected victory. Sweden’s Armand Duplantis is set to continue his record-breaking streak in the men’s pole vault event.
In a stunning performance, French pole vaulter Marie-Julie Bonnin claimed gold at the world indoor championships by surmounting 4.75 meters. Her victory also equaled the French national record, previously set by Ninon Guillon-Romarin.
Despite unsuccessful attempts at 4.80 meters, the 23-year-old Bonnin was elated, celebrating alongside Slovenia's Tina Sutej, who took silver, and Switzerland's Angelica Moser, who secured bronze. Bonnin described her win as a dream come true, noting that a medal was anticipated, but not necessarily gold.
The championships also feature Sweden's Armand Duplantis in the men's pole vault. He aims to continue his record-breaking streak after clearing 6.27 meters last month. The event's evening session includes finals for multiple track and field disciplines.
