Marie-Julie Bonnin's Golden Leap: French Pole Vault Star Shines

In a stunning performance, French pole vaulter Marie-Julie Bonnin claimed gold at the world indoor championships by surmounting 4.75 meters. Her victory also equaled the French national record, previously set by Ninon Guillon-Romarin.

Despite unsuccessful attempts at 4.80 meters, the 23-year-old Bonnin was elated, celebrating alongside Slovenia's Tina Sutej, who took silver, and Switzerland's Angelica Moser, who secured bronze. Bonnin described her win as a dream come true, noting that a medal was anticipated, but not necessarily gold.

The championships also feature Sweden's Armand Duplantis in the men's pole vault. He aims to continue his record-breaking streak after clearing 6.27 meters last month. The event's evening session includes finals for multiple track and field disciplines.

